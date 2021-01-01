516 Teriminal Stud M8 48V Junction Block Bus Bar Insulated Dual 2 PCS Heavy Duty Power Distribution Post for Truck RV Boat

Best Quality Guranteed. High Quality- Dual 5/16' stainless steel stud, lock washer, and nut, which is sturdy and rust-resistant. The base is made of flame retardant plastic to protect your safety, ensures great mechanical strength and durability. Dimensions- The battery junction block is measured 1.77'x1.69'x1.26'. Stud size: M8. Maximum working voltage: DC 48V. Maximum amplifier per circuit: determined by the connected wires. MaterialMade of glass fiber reinforced nylon, durable and practical to use Easy to installSurface screw fixed installation-two mounting holes make it easier to be mounted in any orientation Wide Applications- The power distribution block is useful for customizing vehicles or relocating batteries. Applicable to 12-48V trucks, RVs, coaches, boats and other industrial equipment.