Innovations Lighting 516 Hadley Hadley 5" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Brass / Matte White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Innovations Lighting 516 Hadley Hadley 5" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes shade based on finish selectedSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 13"Width: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 2.5lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Brass / Matte White