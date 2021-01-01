From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Smithfield Smithfield 4 Light 36" Wide Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Smithfield Smithfield 4 Light 36" Wide Vanity Light FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes metal shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 36"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 6.75 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome