From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Niagra Niagra 4 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Niagra Niagra 4 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with patterned/etched glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 36"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Nickel / Clear