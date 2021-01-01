From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Dayton Dayton 4 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 516-4W Dayton Dayton 4 Light 36" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with frosted glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 36"Extension: 7-1/2"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Clear