Innovations Lighting 516-3W Kingsbury Kingsbury 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black / Mesh Cylinder Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures

Innovations Lighting 516-3W Kingsbury Kingsbury 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with black shades(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 26"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 11.2 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black / Mesh Cylinder