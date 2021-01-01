From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-3W Hadley Hadley 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome / Matte White Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 516-3W Hadley Hadley 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with frosted glass shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 26"Extension: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome / Matte White