Innovations Lighting 516-3W Bleecker Bleecker 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Mesh Cylinder Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Innovations Lighting 516-3W Bleecker Bleecker 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of cast brassRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsMountable with lights directed upward or downwardSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 26"Extension: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Mesh Cylinder