Innovations Lighting 516-3I Large Farmhouse Chicken Wire Large Farmhouse Chicken Wire 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier - Brushed Satin Nickel / Clea
Innovations Lighting 516-3I Large Farmhouse Chicken Wire Large Farmhouse Chicken Wire 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shades with wire wrappingSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 13"Minimum Height: 46-3/8"Maximum Height: 22-3/8"Width: 36"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 11.85lbsCord Length: 46-3/8"Wire Length: 46-3/8"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 10"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Glass / Black Wire