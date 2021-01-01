From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-3I Caledonia Caledonia 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier Oil Rubbed Bronze / Mica Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Innovations Lighting 516-3I Caledonia Caledonia 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Chandelier Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelMouchette glass was originally designed by artisans in Southern France with each piece being hand swirled creating a beautiful blend of clear and whiteConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10"Minimum Height: 43-3/8"Maximum Height: 19-3/8"Width: 36"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 10.05lbsCord Length: 43-3/8"Wire Length: 43-3/8"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze / Mica