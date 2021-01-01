From innovations
Innovations 516-2W-BAB-M8 Smithfield 2 Bath Vanity Light Part of The Ballston Collection, Black Antique Brass
Advertisement
Smithfield 2 Light Bath Vanity Light part of the Ballston Collection Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 18" L x 12. 0" W x 12" H Country of Origin: CHINA, Weight: 3.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations