Innovations 516-1W-SN-G391 Ellery 1 Light Sconce Part of The Ballston Collection, Brushed Satin Nickel
Ellery 1 Light Sconce part of the Ballston Collection Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs Package weight:2.6 lb, Weight: 2.6 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations