Innovations Lighting 516-1W Niagra Niagra 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Innovations Lighting 516-1W Niagra Niagra 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesIncludes 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervalsReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with a patterned/etched glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 8"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Polished Nickel / Clear