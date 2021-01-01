From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-1W Farmhouse Chicken Wire Farmhouse Chicken Wire 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Brass / White / Nickel Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 516-1W Farmhouse Chicken Wire Farmhouse Chicken Wire 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesIncludes 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervalsReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 8"Extension: 9"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 8"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Brass / White / Nickel