Innovations Lighting 516-1S Springwater Springwater 12" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel / Clear Spiral Fluted Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 516-1S Springwater Springwater 12" Wide Pendant Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a clear ribbed glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 14"Minimum Height: 47-3/4"Maximum Height: 23-3/4"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4.6lbsCord Length: 47-3/4"Wire Length: 47-3/4"Shade Height: 12"Shade Width: 12"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel / Clear Spiral Fluted