Innovations 516-1S-OB-G381-LED Castile 1 Light Pendant Part of The Ballston Collection, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Castile 1 Light Pendant part of the Ballston Collection Includes 1-6 and 2-12 inch Stems. Additional Stems sold separately. Solid Brass 90 Degree Hang Straight Swivel for Sloped Ceilings Included Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs, Weight: 2.75 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations