Innovations Lighting 516-1S Eaton Eaton 6" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 516-1S Eaton Eaton 6" Wide Mini Pendant Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 42-3/4"Maximum Height: 18-3/4"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.85lbsCord Length: 42-3/4"Wire Length: 42-3/4"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White