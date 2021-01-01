From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 516-1P Disc Disc Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 516-1P Disc Disc Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesComes with a clear shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Maximum Height: 125"Width: 10"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear