Innovations Lighting 516-1P Cobbleskill Cobbleskill 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 516-1P Cobbleskill Cobbleskill 5" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Brown 120" cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Minimum Height: 12-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 130-3/4"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 2.4 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White