Innovations Lighting 516-1C Orwell Orwell Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Innovations Lighting 516-1C Orwell Orwell Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishIncludes 2mm heavy cast canopySteel constructionIncludes an Orwell shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsShade Height: 4"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 9"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White