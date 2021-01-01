From prominence home
Prominence Home 51560-01 Sommerset Outdoor Light, Matte Black
This farmhouse style, matte black wall light will beautifully illuminate while adding the perfect touch of vintage charm! This light fixture comes with comprehensive instructions and a troubleshooting manual making it easy to have installed in no time! This wet-rated wall light is designed to handle exposure to all the harsh outdoor elements. Bring beautiful lighting to your outdoor living areas all year long! This fixture uses E26/Medium (Standard) bulbs (not included). The manufacturer recommends not to exceed 60w., Manufacturer: Prominence Home