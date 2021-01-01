Globe Electric 51544 Tatum Wall Sconce, Dark Bronze

VINTAGE INDUSTRIAL DESIGN: a dark bronze finish adds the final touch to a distinctively modern design, making the Tatum a stunning wall sconce that matches any décor setting PLUG-IN OR HARDWIRE CAPABILITY: the innovative 2-in-1 design allows you to install your pendant as a plug-in so you can place it anywhere in your home or use the hardwire option to create a sleek cordless look BULB REQUIREMENTS: 1x E26/Medium Base 60W Bulb (sold separately) SWING ARM: a traditional jointed arm capped in a stylish helix shade, merges style and functionality for the perfect task lighting solution for refined spaces plus you can swing the arm from side to side to adjust to all your lighting needs MAKE IT SMART: liven up your sconce by adding Globe Electric Smart bulbs - simply screw them in and create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk, change the color for each season, make it bright white for the morning or warm white for the evening - the options are endless!, Manufacturer: Globe Electric