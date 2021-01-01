From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 5154 Amabelle 4 Light 33" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Patterned Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Hinkley Lighting 5154 Amabelle 4 Light 33" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Patterned Glass Shades Glam meets tradition in the unique Amabelle. It features an organic faceted clear glass pattern. The Chrome finish backplate and bar seamlessly complement the crystal pattern of the glass. Features Glam meets tradition in the unique Amabelle It features an organic faceted clear glass pattern The beautiful backplate and bar seamlessly complement the crystal pattern of the glass Constructed from steel Includes patterned glass shades (4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Mountable in different orientations Rated for damp locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 9-1/2" Width: 32-1/2" Extension: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 10 lbs Shade Height: 5" Shade Width: 5-5/8" Backplate Height: 5-1/2" Backplate Width: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 400 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome