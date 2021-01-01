Ready Seal 515 5-Gallon Pail Pecan Exterior Wood Stain and Sealer

Requires no primer. Ready Seal is darkest when first applied. It reaches its true color in approximately 14 days. Do not apply Ready Seal over painted or newly stained surfaces. Sealed surfaces inhibit penetration. May be applied using sprayer, roller or brush onto the woods surface. Requires no back brushing and will nerver leave runs, laps, or streaks. Requires no wet-line application, the product will blend itself and can be applied in any temperature range for proper application. Requires no diluting or thinning prior to spray applications. Subject to or will include a PaintCare recycling fee in the following states: CT, or VT. Not available in CA. "Goof Proof" application No laps, runs or streaks No back brushing Apply in any temperature Subject to or will include a PaintCare recycling fee in the following states: CA, OR, CT, VT, Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ready Seal