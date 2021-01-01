From innovations
Innovations 515-3W-OB-G322 Olean 3 Bath Vanity Light Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Olean 3 Light Bath Vanity Light part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 32 " L x 12 " W x 12 " H, Weight: 8.75 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations