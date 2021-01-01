From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 515-3W-8 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 28" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Innovations Lighting 515-3W-8 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 28" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervalsDurable cast brass constructionComes with finish coordinated Beacon shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 28"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 8.75 lbsShade Height: 7-3/4"Shade Diameter: 8"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White