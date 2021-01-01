From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 515-1W Salem Salem Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Brushed Satin Nickel / Brushed Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Innovations Lighting 515-1W Salem Salem Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervalsDurable cast brass constructionComes with a finish coordinated Salem shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 5"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Satin Nickel / Brushed Satin Nickel