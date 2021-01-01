From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 515-1W-BK-G1-LED Bare Bulb 1 Light Cord Set, Matte Black
Includes 10 Feet of Wire Includes 1-6 and 2-12 inch Stems. Additional Stems sold separately. Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals With Engraved Cast Cup UL/CUL Damp Rated In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel Solid Brass 90 Degree Hang Straight Swivel for Sloped Ceilings Included Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket Can be hung as a Pendant or Semi Flush Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: INNOVATIONS LIGHTING