Globe Electric 51495 Nate 3 Light 26" Wide LED Vanity Light Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Globe Electric 51495 Nate 3 Light 26" Wide LED Vanity Light FeaturesUpdate your bathroom easily with a matching 3-light vanity fixture, towel bar, toilet paper holder, towel ring and robe hook with a luxurious brushed steel finishA vintage design is mixed with industrial and contemporary elements creating a bold Industrial Luxe design to infuse your home with stunning visual elementsIncludes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installationConstructed of metalIncludes a clear glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-7/16"Width: 26-1/8"Extension: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 7.48 lbsShade Height: 6-1/16"Shade Width: 6-1/8"Shade Depth: 6-1/8"Backplate Height: 4-15/16"Backplate Width: 4-15/16"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Steel