Design House 514596 Oil Rubbed Bronze Single Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce with Alabaster Glass from the Marlowe Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor

Design House 514596 Oil Rubbed Bronze Single Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce with Alabaster Glass from the Marlowe Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Single Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce with Alabaster Glass from the Marlowe CollectionThe Design House 514596 Marlowe Wall Sconce, part of the Marlowe Collection, is simple and affordable with a well-built design. The style and overall design of this product matches other light fixtures and rooms, and the oil rubbed finish warms your living space. This product is designed for indoor lighting and blends traditional aesthetics with the latest trends in interior design. Providing your home with warm nurturing light, this product keeps bedrooms and dining areas well lit. With glare-free illumination and spot-on color rendition, this light is perfect for your kitchen or lavatory. This light meshes modern aesthetics with industry leading features and offers safe, glare-free light. The oil rubbed bronze finish adds warmth to any room and the simple design matches any decor. This collection is available in a wide range of styles to accent any room or home decor. This product uses (1) 60-watt bulb (not included) and includes 6-inches of wire. The Marlowe Wall Sconce is UL listed to ensure the highest quality possible and is ADA compliant. The Design House 514596 Marlowe Wall Sconce comes with a 10-year limited warranty to the original purchaser to be free from defect in materials and workmanship. With a strong corrosion resistant finish, this product attests to the quality of all Design House products, and integrates traditional curves with the amenities of industry leading features. Design House offers products in multiple home decor categories including lighting, ceiling fans, hardware and plumbing products. With years of hands-on experience, Design House understands every aspect of the home decor industry, and devotes itself to providing quality products across the home decor spectrum. Providing value to their customers, Design House uses industry leading merchandising solutions and innovative programs. Design House is committed to providing high quality products for your home improvement projects.Features:Features tulip shaped alabaster glass and a graceful bronze finished scroll designOil rubbed bronze finish adds warmth and color to any roomUses (1) 60-watt bulb (not included) and includes 6-inches of wireBeautiful accent to any wall or ceilingComes with a limited lifetime warranty Dimensions: 8" W x 9.25" H x 4" Ext. Wall Washers Oil Rubbed Bronze