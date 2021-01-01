Design House 514554 1 Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce from the Millbridge Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers

Design House 514554 1 Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce from the Millbridge Collection 1 Light Up Lighting Wall Sconce from the Millbridge CollectionThe Design House 514554 Millbridge Wall Sconce, part of the Millbridge Collection, is simple and affordable with a well-built design. This product is designed for indoor lighting and blends traditional aesthetics with the latest trends in interior design. Providing your home with warm nurturing light, this product keeps bedrooms and dining areas well lit. With glare-free illumination and spot-on color rendition, this light is perfect for your bathroom or lavatory. This light meshes modern aesthetics with industry leading features and offers safe, glare-free light. The oil rubbed bronze finish adds warmth to any room and the simple design matches any decor. This collection is available in a wide range of styles to accent any room or home decor. This light is perfect for hallways, bedrooms and dining areas and is a beautiful accent to any wall. This fixture uses a (1) 60-watt bulbs (not included) and is UL listed to ensure the highest quality possible. The Millbridge Wall Sconce is available in a variety of style and is aesthetically pleasing and affordable. The Design House 514554 Millbridge Wall Sconce comes with a 10-year limited warranty to the original purchaser to be free from defect in materials and workmanship. With a strong corrosion resistant finish, this product attests to the quality of all Design House products, and integrates traditional curves with the amenities of industry leading features. Design House offers products in multiple home decor categories including lighting, ceiling fans, hardware and plumbing products. With years of hands-on experience, Design House understands every aspect of the home decor industry, and devotes itself to providing quality products across the home decor spectrum. Providing value to their customers, Design House uses industry leading merchandising solutions and innovative programs. Design House is committed to providing high quality products for your home improvement projects.Features:Features an oiled rubbed finish that adds a touch of warmth to any home decorThis light is perfect for a hallway and complements most roomsUses (1) 60-watt bulb (not included) and is UL listed to ensure the highest quality possibleThe Millbridge Wall Sconce is available in a variety of styles and is aesthetically pleasing and affordableComes with a limited lifetime warrantyDimensions: 5" W x 6" H x 10.5" Ext. Wall Washers Oil Rubbed Bronze