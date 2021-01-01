From globe electric
Globe Electric 51453 Gretel 12" Tall Wall Sconce Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Globe Electric 51453 Gretel 12" Tall Wall Sconce Features(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Mountable in different orientationsVintage Edison bulb includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-15/16"Width: 5"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 1.87 lbsShade Height: 6-5/16"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Shade Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 220Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulb Type: IncandescentColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 10000Bulb Included: Yes Dark Bronze