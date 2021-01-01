From globe electric
Globe Electric 51416 Lauzon 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Water Glass Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Globe Electric 51416 Lauzon 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Water Glass Shades FeaturesIncludes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installationConstructed from metalComes with water glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-1/16"Width: 23-5/8"Extension: 7-7/16"Product Weight: 7.05 lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome