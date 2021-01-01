From globe electric
Globe Electric 51367 Harrow Single Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce Matte Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Globe Electric 51367 Harrow Single Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionClear glass elliptical shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb required (Not Included)Vintage Edison bulb recommended to complete lookDimmableRated for dry locationsEasy installation with included mounting hardwareDimensions Height: 10-5/8"Width: 8"Extension: 9-1/4"Shade Height: 6-3/8"Shade Diameter: 8"Backplate Diameter: 5-1/8"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Gold