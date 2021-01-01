From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 5134908EN Romee 8 Light 18" Wide Pendant with LED Bulbs Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 5134908EN Romee 8 Light 18" Wide Pendant with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (8) 28 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedIncludes 60" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 30"Maximum Height: 92"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 9.24lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 28 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Heirloom Bronze