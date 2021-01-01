From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51334 Wisteria 4 Light 20" Wide Mini Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 51334 Wisteria 4 Light 20" Wide Mini Chandelier FeaturesDurable steel constructionSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-3/4"Width: 19-3/4"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel