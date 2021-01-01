From kalco
Kalco 513311 Lennox 9" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kalco 513311 Lennox 9" Wide Mini Pendant The Lennox is a modern globe pendant available multiple finish options. The Lennox Collection is a great option for kitchen islands and counters. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel