Generation Lighting 51318EN Lemont 12 Light 25" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 51318EN Lemont 12 Light 25" Wide LED Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(12) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included 120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 51-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 173-1/2"Width: 25"Product Weight: 18.5 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 42 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Burnt Sienna