From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 513-2W Muselet Muselet 2 Light 5-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce Satin Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 513-2W Muselet Muselet 2 Light 5-1/2" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of cast brassRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsCan be mounted reversedDesigned for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 18"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Brushed Nickel