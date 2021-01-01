512GB SSD PRO XMN - internal - M.2 NVMe SSD Solid State Drive - SSD drive - VisionTek

The VisionTek PRO XPN Series M.2 NVMe SSD is designed to bring ultra-fast, reliable storage to PC users. With the shift from the hard disk drive to the solid state drive, the VisionTek PRO XPN Series M.2 NVMe SSD provides a drop-in replacement option for the hard disk drive (HDD) for M.2 NVMe compatible systems. It delivers superior reliability, durability, performance and power efficiency - keeping your system working reliably in the toughest of conditions.Conforming to the industry standard NVMe connector specification, this SSD integrates easily into compatible infrastructures. The VisionTek PRO XPN Series M.2 NVMe SSD provides high bandwidth and IOPS while efficiently managing write amplification. Employing M.2 NVMe SSDs in a compatible system enables faster boot times, quicker application load times, lower power consumption, and enhanced reliability.