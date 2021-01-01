From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 5126003 Dawes 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Generation Lighting 5126003 Dawes 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy glass shade(3) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 12" total downrod lengthRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 23-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 67-1/2"Width: 15-3/4"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 10.2 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 14-1/2"Shade Depth: 14"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 225 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Bronze

