Generation Lighting 5124904 Socorro 4 Light 21" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Washed Pine Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 5124904 Socorro 4 Light 21" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 149-1/4"Width: 20-7/8"Product Weight: 12.8 lbsChain Length: 120"Cord Length: 144"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Washed Pine