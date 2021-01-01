From nameeks

Nameeks 51216 Windisch Collection Bathroom Tray Chrome Home Decor Containers Trays

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nameeks 51216 Windisch Collection Bathroom Tray Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brass and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Trays collectionSpecifications:Depth: 3-3/8"Installation Type: Free StandingWidth: 1-1/2" Trays Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com