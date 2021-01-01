EKLIND 51216 1/4 Inch Cushion Grip Hex T-Handle T-Key allen wrench

MADE IN AMERICA- High quality, Industrial Grade Professional Tools made in the U.S.A. Shaft Length=12in, Handle Width=4in EKLIND hex keys (allen wrenches) are used to drive internal hexagon socket (allen head) fasteners OPTIMUM STRENGTH- These EKLIND tools are made with EKLIND Alloy Steel that is heat treated, quenched and tempered for optimum strength, torque and ductility for safety and coated with a rust resistant finish EKLIND T-HANDLE HEX KEY- You get extra reach and extra leverage with the keys' longer shafts EKLIND CUSHION GRIP T-KEY- Keys that have longer shafts to provide extra reach and leverage, the smooth vinyl handles are comfortable and slip resistance, they stack nicely and are organized in a pouch for compact storage, even in your tool box IDENTIFY YOUR TOOLS- Inch sizes are color coded in red so you can reach for the correct tool quickly MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL APPLICABLE STANDARDS- EKLIND tools meet or go beyond the standard regulations set forth in ANSI, ASME, RoHS, REACH, CA Prop 65 and Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Legislation