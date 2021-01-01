From kalco

Kalco 512155 Portland 16" Wide LED Pendant Winter Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kalco 512155 Portland 16" Wide LED Pendant The Portland Collection offers a great variety of options for the kitchen powder room mudroom and more. Simple globe or oval shapes are easy to coordinate in any room. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear prismatic glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 55"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 29 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1440Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 16 watts Winter Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com