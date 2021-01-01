From kalco
Kalco 512155 Portland 16" Wide LED Pendant Winter Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kalco 512155 Portland 16" Wide LED Pendant The Portland Collection offers a great variety of options for the kitchen powder room mudroom and more. Simple globe or oval shapes are easy to coordinate in any room. FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear prismatic glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 55"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 29 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1440Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 16 watts Winter Brass