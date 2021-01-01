From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5119-CL-SAQ Regis 12 Light 32" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals Olde Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Crystorama Lighting Group 5119-CL-SAQ Regis 12 Light 32" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear Spectra crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (12) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 41"Maximum Height: 113"Width: 32"Product Weight: 29.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Olde Silver