Kalco 511760 Kiera 5 Light 5" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier Modern Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kalco 511760 Kiera 5 Light 5" Wide Taper Candle Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel and aluminum(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21"Width: 5"Depth: 45"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Modern Gold