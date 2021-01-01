From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 5116404EN Turbinio 4 Light 15" Wide LED Chandelier Blacksmith Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 5116404EN Turbinio 4 Light 15" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel / zinc(4) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included 120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 143-1/2"Width: 15"Product Weight: 6.7 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 14 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Blacksmith