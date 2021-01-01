Hinkley Lighting 51153 Facet 2 Light 32" Wide LED ADA Bathroom Bath Bar with Etched Glass Shades Heritage Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath

Hinkley Lighting 51153 Facet 2 Light 32" Wide LED ADA Bathroom Bath Bar with Etched Glass Shades For a profile that is unpretentious, yet unforgettable, view all the sides of Facet. Interesting angles combine with a bold center bracelet to create the edgy and contemporary look. Hexagonal etched glass is showcased by Heritage Brass, Polished Nickel or Black Oxide center and end caps of the same shape, while the Invisimount system remains unseen to simply highlight the superior style. Features Constructed from steel Includes etched glass shades Integrated LED lighting Mountable in different orientations - horizontally or vertically Rated for damp locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards ADA compliant Dimmable: on any incandescent, MLV, ELV, or C-L dimmer (optimal) Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 5" Width: 32" Extension: 4" Product Weight: 5 lbs Backplate Diameter: 5" Top-to-Outlet: 2.5" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 40 watts Number of Light Sources: 2 Integrated LED: Lumens: 3,000 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 95 Incandescent equivalency: 4-60w LED lifespan: 40, 000 hours Warranty Defects in Materials and Workmanship: 2 years Integrated LED components: 5 years Bath Bar Heritage Brass