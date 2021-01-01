From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 511 Jericho Single Light 21" Tall Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up / Down Lighting
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 511 Jericho Single Light 21" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric cylinder shade(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 20-1/2"Width: 7"Extension: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Top Diameter: 6.5"Shade Bottom Diameter: 7"Backplate Diameter: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Up / Down Lighting Old Bronze